Biden more bullish on vaccines, suggests 1.5M shots per day

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden appears to be boosting his goal for coronavirus vaccinations in his first 100 days in office, suggesting the nation could soon be vaccinating 1.5 million Americans on average per day. Biden made the comments Monday as talks with Congress over a $1.9 trillion stimulus package showed few signs of progress. He signaled his increasing bullishness on the pace of vaccinations after signing an executive order to boost government purchases from U.S. manufacturers. It was among a flurry of moves by Biden during his first full week to publicly show he’s taking swift action to heal an ailing economy.