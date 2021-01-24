Turkey passes 25,000 COVID-19-related deaths

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The Turkish health ministry says the country has seen more than 25,000 COVID-19-related deaths since the start of the outbreak in March. A toll of 140 fatalities reported Sunday saw the total figure rise to 25,073. Turkey has recorded more than 2.4 million infections since the first case was recorded on March 11. The government reintroduced restrictions at the start of December, including weekday evening curfews and weekend lockdowns, to stem another surge of infections. The number of daily cases has fallen to around 6,000 in recent days from a high of more than 33,000 in December.