Person injured after police car drives through crowd at race

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — The Tacoma News-Tribune reports that at least one person was injured after a police car plowed through a crowd of pedestrians Saturday night who were watching a downtown street race. Police say the incident happened just before 7 p.m. when a crowd of about 100 people watched several cars spinning in circles in a downtown street. A witness says the police car arrived at the scene and then it was driven through the crowd after people tried to block the vehicle. Video posted on social media show that the police car hits something or somebody. Another video from the same scene and posted to Twitter appears to show the vehicle driving over a person on the ground.