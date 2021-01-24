New Georgia senators carry John Lewis’ influence with them

ATLANTA (AP) — Six months after his death, the late civil rights leader and longtime Georgia congressman John Lewis will retain a palpable influence in Congress. The state’s two new Democratic U.S. senators are both personal friends and admirers of Lewis. And both have promised to carry on his legacy. The Rev. Raphael Warnock was Lewis’ pastor and stood at his bedside before Lewis died. The 33-year-old Ossoff served as an intern in Lewis’ Washington office years ago. Together, their election victories swung control of the Senate to Democrats. Warnock and Ossoff were sworn into office on Wednesday.