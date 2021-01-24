Burundi ruling party selects hardliner as secretary-general

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Burundi’s ruling party has selected as the former president of the country’s senate to be the new secretary-general. Reverien Ndikuriyo was picked Sunday by the ruling party, the National Council for the Defense of Democracy–Forces for the Defense of Democracy, known by its French acronym CNDD-FDD. Ndikuriyo was named to the position at the party’s convention in Gitega, Burundi’s capital. He replaces President Evariste Ndayishimiye who was secretary-general until now. Ndayishimiye, was named to the ruling party’s highest position, chairman of the Council of Elders. The new secretary-general was the president of Burundi’s senate between 2015 and 2020 and is known as a hardline member of the party who has made hostile speeches against the opposition.