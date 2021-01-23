Saudi TV says missile or drone intercepted over Riyadh

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia says it intercepted an apparent missile or drone attack over its capital, Riyadh, amid the kingdom’s yearslong war against Yemen’s Houthi rebels. Social media users posted video of what appeared to be a strike in the air over Riyadh on Saturday. Saudi state TV quoted authorities in the kingdom acknowledging the interception. The Houthis did not immediately acknowledge launching a missile toward Riyadh. The Houthis have held Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, since September 2014. Saudi Arabia and its allies launched a war against them in March 2015 in support of Yemen’s internationally recognized government.