Reaction to the death of Larry King, whose broadcast interviews with world leaders, movie stars and ordinary Joes helped define American conversation for a half-century. King died Saturday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles at age 87. On social media, King was remembered by a number of figures and fans, including New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, entertainer 50 Cent and actors Viola Davis, George Takei and Albert Brooks.