Protests against Israeli PM Netanyahu continue nationwide

JERUSALEM (AP) — Over a thousand protesters have gathered in Jerusalem demanding the Israeli prime minister step down over corruption charges against him. Smaller protests also took place on intersections and bridges across the country Saturday evening. The main weekly demonstration was held at a Jerusalem square near Benjamin Netanyahu’s official residence. The Israeli leader faces charges of fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in three cases involving billionaire associates and media moguls. He denies wrongdoing, but the protesters say he cannot run the country properly while under indictment. The government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis has also fueled the protests, despite an ambitious vaccination campaign.