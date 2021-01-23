DuPont, Chemours reach agreement over ‘forever chemicals’

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The Dupont and Chemours companies have agreed to resolve legal disputes over liabilities for pollution from man-made chemicals associated with cancer. The binding agreement announced Friday comes after Delaware’s Supreme Court last month upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit alleging that DuPont massively downplayed the cost of environmental liabilities imposed on Chemours when DuPont spun off its former performance chemicals unit in 2015. The chemicals at issue have been used in the production of Teflon, firefighting foam, water-repellent clothing and other items. They sometimes are referred to as “forever chemicals” because of their longevity in the environment.