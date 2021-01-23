Cyclone weakens in central Mozambique, but flooding a threat

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The Mozambican port city of Beira breathed a sigh of relief Saturday as Cyclone Eloise caused less damage than feared as it passed through, but the danger of flooding remained in a region still recovering from a devastating cyclone two years ago. One resident says “we all feel it’s been much less than what we expected,” but recalled that major flooding arrived a day after Cyclone Idai hit in 2019. Idai killed several hundred people and displaced well over 100,000. The cyclone lost force after making landfall but took out electricity and communications infrastructure in Beira and surrounding areas.