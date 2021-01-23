Asia Today: Sri Lanka minister who drank potion is positive

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s health minister who has faced criticism for consuming and endorsing a herbal syrup made by a sorcerer has tested positive for COVID-19. Doctors have said there is no scientific basis for the syrup as remedy for the coronavirus. It’s said to contain honey and nutmeg. Thousands of people gathered in long queues in December in the village of Bandara, northeast of the capital Colombo, to obtain the syrup, just days after the health minister and several other government officials publicly consumed it. The maker of the syrup said he got the formula through his divine powers. On Friday, Sri Lanka approved the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine amid warnings that front-line health workers should be quickly inoculated to prevent the medical system from collapsing.