YouTube bans German channel that spread virus misinformation

BERLIN (AP) — Google says it has banned a prominent German user of its YouTube video platform who had repeatedly posted false claims about the coronavirus outbreak. Google said Friday that a YouTube channel known as KenFM was no longer available and that the person operating it would not be allowed to start another. KenFM was operated by Ken Jebsen, a former journalist who was fired by Germany’s public broadcaster rbb after anti-Semitic comments he had made came to light. YouTube and others have vowed to crack down on the spread of misinformation about the coronavirus by users of their sites.