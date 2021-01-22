Skip to Content

YouTube bans German channel that spread virus misinformation

11:12 am AP - National News

BERLIN (AP) — Google says it has banned a prominent German user of its YouTube video platform who had repeatedly posted false claims about the coronavirus outbreak. Google said Friday that a YouTube channel known as KenFM was no longer available and that the person operating it would not be allowed to start another. KenFM was operated by Ken Jebsen, a former journalist who was fired by Germany’s public broadcaster rbb after anti-Semitic comments he had made came to light. YouTube and others have vowed to crack down on the spread of misinformation about the coronavirus by users of their sites.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content