Va senator who defended Capitol rioters faces censure effort

3:40 pm AP - National News

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Senate appears likely to censure a GOP state senator who defended those who stormed the Capitol and whose public apology effort fell flat. Sen. Amanda Chase, a hardcore acolyte of former President Donald Trump who is running for governor, tried to head off a censure resolution Friday by giving a floor speech where she said she was “completely horrified” by what happened during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol and condemning the violence that occurred there. But Democrats said her rambling speech only made things worse. 

Associated Press

