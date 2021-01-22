Uganda’s Bobi Wine accuses president of staging vote ‘coup’

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Ugandan presidential challenger Bobi Wine has accused the country’s longtime president of staging a “coup” in last week’s election and urged people to protest his loss through nonviolent means. But he suggests he might not go to court to challenge the official results. The opposition lawmaker and popular singer was making his first public address since polling day. Speaking from house arrest, he asserted in an online briefing that Ugandans are being oppressed by ”a small group of gunmen” in charge of the East African country. He says he’ll announce in a few days whether he’ll go to court.