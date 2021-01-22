TSA agent convicted for tricking woman into showing breasts

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors have secured a conviction in a false-imprisonment case against a former Transportation Security Administration agent who was accused of tricking a traveler into showing her breasts as she went through security at Los Angeles International Airport. The California attorney general’s office says Johnathon Lomeli entered the plea Friday and was sentenced to 60 days in jail and ordered to take classes on sexual compulsion. Prosecutors say in 2019, he convinced a woman to show him her breasts, claiming security reasons, while in an elevator that supposedly was heading to a private screening room.