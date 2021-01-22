Trial ahead, Trump turns to ethics lawyer for his defense

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina lawyer Butch Bowers is used to defending public officials in ethics cases. But he’s never faced anything quite like this. Bowers is representing former President Donald Trump in his upcoming Senate impeachment trial. The trial centers on accusations that Trump incited the mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. If convicted, Trump could be barred from holding public office again. Trump turned to Bowers for his defense after he struggled to find a lawyer willing to take on the case. The trial is expected to begin next week.