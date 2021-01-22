Talks between Indian farmers, government reach stalemate

NEW DELHI (AP) — Talks between leaders of protesting farmers and the Indian government have ended abruptly in a stalemate, with the agriculture minister saying he has nothing more to offer than an 18-month suspension of contentious agricultural reform laws. Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar asked the farmers to reconsider their rejection of an earlier government offer to set up a committee to look into their concerns about the laws, which have triggered the biggest farmers’ protests in years. The farmers’ organizations announced Thursday that they would not accept anything other than the repeal of the three laws. No date was set for another round of talks.