Speculation over Tokyo Olympics: 2021, 2032 or not at all?

GENEVA (AP) — Olympic organizers in Japan and Switzerland want the Tokyo Games to open on July 23 just as scheduled. Also wanting that are athletes, fans and broadcasters whose plans for the 2020 Summer Games were postponed. But can or will these Olympics stay on schedule? The coronavirus pandemic is not slowing as it approaches a second year. A Japanese government official reportedly has claimed public authorities privately accept the Olympic must be canceled. The official suggested 2032 is a better option. The government and International Olympic Committee moved quickly to dismiss the report. When will the Tokyo Olympics be held, if at all?