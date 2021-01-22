Relatives of plane’s victims cast flowers into Indonesia sea

THOUSAND ISLANDS, Indonesia (AP) — Relatives of crash victims prayed and threw flowers into the Java Sea where a Sriwijaya Air jet plunged into the water almost two weeks ago, killing all 62 people on board. An Indonesian navy vessel took dozens of grieving relatives to the site. An airline official expressed hope that visiting the location would help relatives accept what happened to their loved ones and ease their grief. Searchers recovered plane parts and human remains before the retrieval efforts ended Thursday. A limited search is continuing for the missing memory unit of the cockpit voice recorder which apparently broke away from other parts of the device during the crash.