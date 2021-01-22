People smugglers jailed in UK for deaths of 39 in container

LONDON (AP) — Four people-smugglers convicted of killing 39 people from Vietnam who died in the back of a container truck as it was shipped to England have been sentenced to between 13 and 27 years in prison. The victims, aged between 15 and 44, were found in October 2019 inside a refrigerated container that had traveled by ferry from Belgium to the eastern England port of Purfleet. The migrants had paid people-smugglers thousands of dollars to take them on risky journeys to what they hoped would be better lives abroad. Instead, judge Nigel Sweeney said Friday, “all died in what must have been an excruciatingly painful death” by suffocation in the airtight container.