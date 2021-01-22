Lawyers want Giuliani investigated, license suspended

NEW YORK (AP) — A lawyers’ group has filed an ethics complaint against Rudy Giuliani with New York’s courts. They’re calling for him to be investigated and his law license suspended over his work promoting former President Donald Trump’s false allegations over the 2020 election. Lawyers Defending American Democracy, which includes former judges and federal attorneys among its members, sent the complaint on Wednesday to the Attorney Grievance Committee of the state’s court system saying Giuliani had violated the rules of professional conduct. An investigation would be the first step in a process that could lead to a disbarment. An email seeking comment was sent to Giuliani’s representative.