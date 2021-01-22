Lawsuit: NRA’s rhetoric spurred deadly synagogue shooting

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The son of a couple killed in a Pittsburgh synagogue attack that killed 11 worshippers is suing the National Rifle Association, saying the group’s inflammatory rhetoric led to the violence. Marc Simon is the son of Sylvan and Bernice Simon. He filed the wrongful death lawsuit Thursday in Allegheny County Common Pleas Court against the NRA, the gun maker Colt’s Manufacturing Co. and the accused synagogue shooter, Robert Bowers. Colt manufactured the AR-15 semi-automatic rifle allegedly used by Bowers. Bowers is charged with killing 11 congregants at the Tree of Life synagogue in October 2018 in the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history. He has pleaded not guilty.