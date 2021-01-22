Juvenile lifer locked up for nearly 50 years could go free

DETROIT (AP) — A man who has been in prison for nearly 50 years for murder when he was a teenager has won a major decision from the Michigan appeals court that should lead to his eventual release. The appeals court says a Wayne County judge violated David Bennett’s rights when he cited mental health as a reason to keep him locked up with no chance for parole. Bennett is 66 years old. The appeals court says he has become a “productive, stable and peaceful adult” in prison, even saving more than $40,000. Bennett got a new hearing based on a series of U.S. Supreme Court decisions that say minors must not be treated the same as adults at sentencing.