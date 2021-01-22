Israeli diamond tycoon convicted in Swiss corruption trial

GENEVA (AP) — A Geneva court convicted Israeli diamond magnate Beny Steinmetz on charges of corruption of foreign officials and forging documents, in a trial centering on a bid to reap lavish iron ore resources in Guinea. He was sentenced Friday to 5 years in prison and a fine of 50 million Swiss francs. The plot involved Steinmetz’s BSGR Group squeezing out a rival for mining rights for vast iron ore deposits in Guinea’s southeastern Simandou region over several years. The case centered on payouts of millions to a former wife of late President Lansana Conte, and exposed the shady and complex world of deal-making and cutthroat competition in the lucrative mining business.