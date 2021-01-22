Google threatens to pull search engine in Australia

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Google is threatening to make its search engine unavailable in Australia if the government proceeds with plans to make tech giants pay for news content. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison quickly hit back, saying it doesn’t respond to threats. Morrison’s comments came after Mel Silva, the managing director of Google Australia and New Zealand, told a Senate inquiry into the bill that the new rules would be unworkable. She said Google was willing to pay a wide and diverse group of news publishers for the value they added, but not under the rules as proposed. The mandatory code of conduct proposed by the government aims to make Google and Facebook pay Australian media companies fairly for using news content the tech giants siphon from news sites.