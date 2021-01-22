Brazil awaits vaccine cargo from India amid supply concerns

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s government is eagerly awaiting the Friday arrival of 2 million doses of coronavirus vaccine from India. The announcement shipment as public health experts are sounding the alarm over insufficient supply in South America’s biggest nation. Neither the government’s Fiocruz Institute nor Sao Paulo state’s Butantan Institute have yet received the technology from their partners to produce vaccines domestically and instead must import the active ingredient. There are only about 10 million doses available at the moment, and Brazil’s government is estimated to need that many just to cover front-line health workers in the nation of 210 million people.