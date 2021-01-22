Bosniak wartime officer gets 10 years for war crimes

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — A Bosnian court has convicted a former senior officer whose troops included Islamic volunteer fighters during the 1992-95 conflict of war crimes and sentenced him to 10 years in prison. The Court of Bosnia-Herzegovina on Friday ruled that wartime Bosnian Army Third Corps commander Sakib Mahmuljin did nothing to prevent crimes against Serb prisoners by the El Mujahedin unit. Mahmuljin had pleaded not guilty, insisting he had no real command over the unit that consisted of volunteers from the Middle East. The Bosnian war pitted the country’s three ethnic groups against each other.