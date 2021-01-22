Biden’s executive actions for economic relief at a glance
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has signed a pair of executive orders that were meant to offer a quick dose of economic relief to an economy still being hammered by the coronavirus. Both measures were largely stopgaps as Congress considers a $1.9 trillion stimulus plan from Biden. The orders aim to increase food aid, make it easier to claim government benefits, protect unemployed workers and point federal workers and contractors toward a $15 minimum wage.