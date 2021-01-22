Ballot count confirms Laschet as leader of Merkel’s party

BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right party says that the governor of Germany’s most populous state has been confirmed as its new leader. Armin Laschet came first in an online vote by party delegates Saturday, ahead of conservative rival Friedrich Merz. Under German law the election had to be officially endorsed with a postal ballot. The 59-year-old centrist received over 83% of the vote. He will be a strong contender to lead the Christian Democratic Union into this year’s national election, in which Merkel will not run again. A decision on who to put forward for chancellor ahead of the Sept. 26 election will have to be made together with the CDU’s Bavaria-only sister party.