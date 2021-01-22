AP Explains: How is the Defense Production Act relevant?

Like his predecessor, President Joe Biden is invoking a 1950 law to boost production of supplies needed to confront the coronavirus pandemic. The Defense Production Act was signed by President Harry S. Truman during the Korean War. It gives the president broad authority to mobilize the resources and production of private companies to meet the needs of the national defense. That could be especially important for the U.S. government as it tries to increase the pace of getting Americans inoculated. The law has been invoked multiple times by presidents of both political parties during emergencies, including blackouts, war and hurricanes.