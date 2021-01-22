A year after Wuhan lockdown, a world still deep in crisis

Nearly a year to the day after the Chinese city of Wuhan imposed an extreme lockdown to contain a virus that had already escaped, U.S. President Joe Biden drew up a new war plan for fighting the scourge as Germany reached 50,000 deaths and Britain was closing in on 100,000 lives lost. Despite bottlenecks with vaccine rollouts, Japan vowed Friday to stage the postponed Olympics this summer. Britain announced that a more transmissible strain of the virus is now thought to be more deadly. Nearly 100 million people worldwide have been diagnosed with the virus and more than 2 million have died.