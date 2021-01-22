A family on the edge of society in ‘Acasa, My Home’

Just outside of Bucharest, a family with nine children called the lands around an abandoned water reservoir and landfill home. For decades, the Enaches lived in nature and slept in a crowded but cozy hut. They didn’t disturb anyone and no one disturbed them until the city decided that the area should be turned into a public park and the family is forced to move to the city. It’s this incredible true story that’s chronicled in the Romanian documentary “Acasa, My Home,” which has amassed celebrity fans, including Ethan Hawke and filmmaker Debra Granik, as well as Oscar buzz. It’s now playing in virtual cinemas.