Skip to Content

3 dead in military helicopter crash were experienced pilots

New
7:50 am AP - National News

MENDON, N.Y. (AP) — Officials say the three National Guard members killed when a helicopter crashed in an upstate New York field this week were experienced pilots with past deployments to Afghanistan. Killed in the crash near Rochester were 54-year-old Chief Warrant Officer Steven Skoda of Rochester, 39-year-old Chief Warrant Officer Christian Koch of Honeoye Falls and 30-year-old Chief Warrant Officer Daniel Prial of Rochester. An Army Safety Investigation team arrived at the site Thursday from Fort Rucker in Alabama.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content