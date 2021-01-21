Widow of Louisiana congressman-elect qualifies for election

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The widow of Republican Congressman-elect Luke Letlow has registered to compete for the congressional seat her husband was unable to fill because of his death from COVID-19 complications. Julia Letlow described herself as grief-stricken but “having hope for the future.” She filed candidate paperwork Thursday for the March 20 election to represent northeast and central Louisiana. She pledged to continue Luke Letlow’s vision for the 5th District, defended her own accomplishments and talked of the respect for public service she shared with her husband and wants to pass to their children. Julia Letlow is a Republican from Richland Parish. Six other candidates are in the race.