Virus pushes storied Paris fan museum to brink of folding

PARIS (AP) — Just like the leaves of its gilded fans, France’s storied fan-making museum may soon fold up and vanish. The splendid Musee de l’Eventail in Paris, classed as a historical monument, is the cultural world’s latest coronavirus victim. It has until Jan. 23 to pay over 117,000 euros ($142,000) in rent arrears — stemming mainly from losses during lockdowns — otherwise it will close. And with it the savoir-faire of its irreplaceable workshop will vanish. The studio that teaches design and restoration to a new generation of fan-makers was placed on France’s intangible heritage list last year.