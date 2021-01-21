Vatican convicts ex-bank chief in property embezzlement scam

ROME (AP) — The Vatican’s criminal tribunal has convicted the former head of the Vatican bank and his lawyer of embezzling millions of euros in proceeds from the sales of Holy See-owned real estate. The court sentenced them to nearly nine years in prison each. The court also awarded the bank, known as the Institute of Religious Works, some 23 million euros in restitution from money seized from the suspects’ Swiss and other bank accounts that were frozen during the investigation. Prosecutors had accused former bank chief Angelo Caloia and his lawyer, Gabriele Liuzzo, of embezzlement, misappropriation of funds and money laundering between 2001 and 2008, when the bank sold off a sizeable chunk of its real estate assets.