US military moves to try Bali bomb suspects at Guantanamo

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon has announced plans to move ahead with a long-delayed military trial for three men held at the U.S. base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, who are suspected of involvement in bombings in Indonesia in 2002 and 2003. A senior military legal official approved non-capital charges that include conspiracy, murder and terrorism for their alleged roles in the deadly bombing of Bali nightclubs in 2002 and a year later of a J.W. Marriott Hotel in Jakarta. The men have been in U.S. custody since 2003. The next step would be an arraignment at the base, but proceedings there have been halted by the pandemic.