UN envoy: Central African Republic risks setback from rebels

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The head of the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Central African Republic is warning that the country risks a setback in efforts to restore peace because of rebel attacks. Mankeur Ndiaye called Thursday for “a substantial increase” of U.N. peacekeepers to protect civilians and ensure delivery of humanitarian aid. He told the U.N. Security Council that a new rebel coalition has launched an offensive attacking “any display of state power, whether it be officials or members of security forces.” He says seven U.N. peacekeepers have been killed in recent weeks. Ndiaye says violence that preceded the Dec. 27 presidential election has escalated.