Turkey launches charm offensive to ease tensions with EU

BRUSSELS (AP) — Turkey is launching a new effort to improve strained ties with the European Union. Turkey’s foreign minister was in Brussels Thursday for talks on migration and to plan a series of high-level meetings with the 27-nation bloc. Turkey has been a candidate to join the EU for more than 15 years but membership talks are at a standstill. Tensions are high over Ankara’s role in the conflicts in Syria and Libya, the divided island of Cyprus, and energy exploration in the Mediterranean. But Turkey is too important for the EU to ignore. It relies heavily on Ankara to stop migrants entering. Well over 1 million people entered Europe in 2015, many via Turkey, sparking a major political crisis.