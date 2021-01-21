Transgender youth bills in US states reflect deep divisions

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Transgender kids would be banned from playing on school sports teams for the gender with which they identify under a GOP-backed bill that advanced Thursday in Montana. The state is one of more than a dozen where lawmakers are proposing restrictions on athletics or gender-confirming health care for trans minors this year. The bill now heads to the House floor, despite warnings from opponents that it would risk violating an executive order signed by Democratic President Joe Biden that prohibits discrimination based on gender identity in school sports and elsewhere. The Montana measure is similar to a 2020 Idaho law that’s been blocked by a federal judge as a lawsuit plays out.