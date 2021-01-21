Strong earthquake shakes southern Philippines; no tsunami

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A powerful earthquake shook parts of the southern Philippines, but authorities say it was too deep to cause major damage and no tsunami warning was issued. The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake measured magnitude 7.0 and was located 96 kilometers (60 miles) below the sea southeast of Pondaguitan in Davao Occidental province. Officials say the earthquake was felt in nearby cities and provinces in the region, but there is a low likelihood of casualties or damage. The Philippines lies along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” an arc of faults around the Pacific Ocean where most of the world’s earthquakes occur.