Stocks hold near records in mixed trading on Wall Street

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are drifting around their record highs on Wall Street Thursday, as earnings season ramps into higher gear. The S&P 500 was virtually unchanged in early trading, a day after reaching an all-time high amid enthusiasm about COVID-19 vaccines leading to an economic recovery and expectations that Washington will deliver more stimulus for the economy. Travelers jumped after reporting a stronger-than-expected profit, as most companies have been doing so far in this earnings season. United Airlines fell after reporting an even worse loss than expected. Economic data were mixed, including one showing 900,000 workers applied for unemployment benefits last week.