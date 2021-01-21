South African cabinet minister dies of COVID-19 amid surge

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s president says Jackson Mthembu has died from the coronavirus, becoming the first cabinet minister to succumb to the disease. Mthembu in recent months had been a central figure in communicating to the public the South African government’s response to COVID-19. In announcing the death Thursday, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa called Mthembu “an exemplary leader.” Mthembu’s death comes as South Africa battles a second wave of the COVID-19 that is driven by a new variant of the virus that is about 50% more infectious, according to scientists.