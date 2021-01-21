Some athletes shelving Olympic bids amid delayed Tokyo Games

Irish super heavyweight boxer Dean Gardiner says the grind of traveling and training for an extra year is too much. The four-time Irish champion says the delayed Tokyo Olympics are no longer his top priority. Gardiner is just the latest athlete deciding against another Olympic run. Belgian swimmer Pieter Timmers won a silver medal in the 100-meter freestyle at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. He had planned to retire after Tokyo last year. He’s decided to stick to his timeline rather than disrupt his family’s plans. Australian basketball player Andrew Bogut is another athlete who retired instead of pushing on.