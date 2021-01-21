Search for oxygen tank refills routine for Peruvians

VILLA EL SALVADOR, Peru (AP) — A new routine has emerged for many of the residents of the densely populated city on the outskirts of Peru’s capital. Many residents of Villa El Salvador these days spend their time searching for affordable oxygen tank refills that are desperately needed by their friends or relatives who are infected with the coronavirus. Oxygen is crucial to save the lives of those critically ill with COVID-19. And in this city of more than 508,000 people, it has become a scarce commodity just as a second wave of coronavirus infections hits Peru. Some businesses have tripled the price of a refill.