Revenue at Trump hotels, resorts hit hard by pandemic

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump is returning to a family business ravaged by pandemic shutdowns, with revenue plunging more than 40 percent at his Doral golf property, his Washington hotel and both his Scottish resorts. Trump’s financial disclosure released as he left office this week was just the latest bad news for his financial empire after banks, brokerages and golf organizations announced they were cutting ties with his company following the storming of the Capitol this month by his political supporters. A bright spot was that revenue at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, his new post-presidency home, rose by a few million dollars.