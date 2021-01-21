Restructuring Norwegian Air to get government support

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway’s government will help ailing low-cost carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle as long as the company manages to raise at least 4.5 billion kroner ($529 million) in new capital. Thursday’s move is a U-turn from the government’s previous refusal to help the airline. The change comes after Norwegian Air presented a restructuring plan that will focus on European destinations, close its long-haul operations and raise money from private investors. The Oslo government said that plan was “more robust.” Norwegian was struggling even before the pandemic. Like other airlines, its fleet is now mostly grounded as the pandemic has caused a near-total halt to global travel.