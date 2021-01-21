Remains of troops killed in NY helicopter crash recovered

MENDON, N.Y. (AP) — The U.S. Army will lead the investigation into a helicopter crash that killed three National Guard members on a training exercise in upstate New York. Monroe County officials say the remains of the troops were recovered from the rural crash site on Thursday. The UH-60 Black Hawk medical evacuation helicopter crashed in a farmer’s field in Mendon around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. There were no survivors. Army aviation safety investigators are expected to arrive at the scene by early Friday. The helicopter flew out of the Army Aviation Support Facility at Rochester International Airport. The names of the victims have not been released.