Portugal shuts schools, blames variant for COVID-19 surge

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal’s government has ordered the closure of the country’s schools for two weeks amid a surge in COVID-19 infections. The country’s prime minister blames the surge on a more contagious variant of the new coronavirus. António Costa said Thursday the proportion of cases attributed to the variant, first identified in southeast England, has jumped from 8% last week to 20% this week and may reach 60% in coming weeks. Also Thursday, Catholic church authorities in Portugal announced that services won’t be held from Saturday and until further notice due to the “extreme seriousness” of the pandemic.