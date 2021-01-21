New Iowa rep asks US House to dismiss contest in 6-vote race

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Republican Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Iowa is asking the U.S. House to dismiss an election contest filed by her Democratic challenger that argues the 6-vote race was wrongly decided. The Des Moines Register reports that Miller-Meeks argues in a filing to the House that lawmakers shouldn’t consider Rita Hart’s appeal because Hart did not contest the outcome under Iowa law. An attorney for Miller-Meeks argues that House precedents going back a century “require contestants to avail themselves of every single remedy before they go to Congress.” Hart claims that at least 22 votes in the race were wrongly excluded, enough to change the outcome in her favor.